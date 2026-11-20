CINCINNATI — Months of international backlash cast a shadow over the Cincinnati Zoo after workers decided to fatally shoot a beloved endangered gorilla named Harambe in response to a little boy falling into his exhibit in 2016.

That outrage faded the following year with the premature birth of an adorable hippo named Fiona, this time bringing positive attention to the reeling zoo, which shared her miraculous survival story in videos and blog posts. They showed her taking a bottle, splashing in a pool and learning to run. She captured hearts around the world and helped restore the zoo's image.

Now, though, the zoo is dealing with another tragedy: Fiona died Thursday more than a week after eating a visitor's hat.

"Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome," the zoo said.

Fiona's death at age 9 led to an outpouring of grief as well as comparisons to the end of Harambe's life, as both were untimely and involved zoo visitors. Some social media users were quick to condemn the zoo, saying it needs to better protect its animals. Others called for compassion.

“As devastated as we are, we cannot begin to fathom the grief that Fiona’s keepers, veterinary team, and the entire Cincinnati Zoo family are experiencing today,” Dino Buddies, a local wildlife outreach company, said in a statement. “We hope that everyone extends these incredible individuals the compassion, kindness, and grace they deserve as they mourn the loss of an animal they loved so deeply.”

After Harambe was killed at age 17, the zoo reopened its gorilla exhibit with a higher, reinforced barrier. Tongue-in-cheek online petitions circulated seeking to add his face to Mount Rushmore and the dollar bill. There was also a more somber “Justice for Harambe” petition that sought to hold the mother of the boy who fell into the enclosure responsible for the gorilla's death. The county prosecutor determined there was no cause for charges.

Fiona swallowed the hat about 12 days ago after a zoo visitor tossed it in the air, it struck a ceiling fan and deflected into the hippo enclosure through a small opening above the viewing windows. It was an accident, a zoo spokesperson said.

She wasn't the first zoo animal — or even the first Cincinnati Zoo hippo — to die from eating something that found its way into a pen.

Two years ago, a rare antelope choked to death after eating the plastic lid from a squeezable fruit pouch at a zoo in Tennessee. In 2014, a polar bear at a German zoo died after swallowing a jacket dropped into his enclosure by a visitor. And in 1923, a hippo died after a small boy threw a rubber ball into its mouth, according to the Field Museum in Chicago, which confirmed Friday that a museum taxidermist created a lifelike mold of the hippo's remains, which were sent to the museum.

But the accidental nature of Fiona's death hasn't dampened the despair.

“The two saddest days in all my time here in Cincinnati come from the Zoo,” Facebook user Marianne King posted Thursday. The first was Harambe's death and the second was Fiona's, she said.

Joanne Prater, who lives in the Cincinnati suburb of Loveland, was attending a high school fundraiser Thursday evening and said every person she spoke to talked about how sad they were about Fiona's death and compared it to Harambe's.

“They are tokens of Cincinnati. You can’t say Fiona or Harambe without everybody knowing who that is here in Cincinnati," she said. "I guess both of their deaths could have been prevented, but unfortunately accidents do happen.”

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