TAVARES, Fla. — Tavares police arrested 24-year-old Seth Hamilton on Tuesday after investigators said he hid a cellphone inside a women’s restroom at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store on County Drive.

Police were called to the store after someone discovered the phone. It was not immediately clear whether the person who found it was a customer or employee.

“It appeared the phone was actively recording where people would’ve been using the restrooms,” Tavares police Detective Courtney Sullivan said.

When officers arrived, police said Hamilton was in a back room of the store and was on the phone with loss prevention.

Investigators said the cellphone found in the restroom was unlocked. When officers looked at its gallery, they found one video that was nearly two hours long and appeared to be of the bathroom.

According to police, investigators connected the phone to Hamilton after seeing his name displayed at the top of the device.

“He admitted it was his phone. He admitted to placing the phone there,” Sullivan said.

Police arrested Hamilton on one charge of digital voyeurism.

He was taken to the Lake County Jail.

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