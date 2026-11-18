CENTRAL FLORIDA — The Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles agency is experiencing a degradation of services affecting its driver license and motor vehicle issuance system.

After troubleshooting the issue, the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles agency announced, “FLHSMV has identified the issue affecting ORION services and is actively working to restore full functionality.”

This is a developing story, WFTV will provide more details as they become available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group