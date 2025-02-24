Daytona Beach names the new Chief Operating Officer at AdevntHealth Hospital

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Robert Jepson is announced as the new Chief Operating Officer and will begin assuming his new role in March.

“We are thrilled to welcome Robert to our team,” said David Weis, president and CEO of AdventHealth’s operations in East Volusia, Flager, and St. Johns counties.

Jepson is joining the AdventHealth team at a time of significant expansion and has been a part of Adventist Health since 1992, with a whopping three decades of experience in healthcare leadership.

Weis continues, “He brings deep experience in hospital operations and a strong commitment to ensuring patients receive the best care possible. His leadership will be key as we continue to grow and serve our community.”

His new duties and role will begin on March 10th.

“AdventHealth has a strong reputation for exceptional, patient-centered care and I am honored to be part of this incredibly talented team,” said Jepson. “As we continue to grow, I look forward to building on that legacy and expanding the ways we serve our community.”

