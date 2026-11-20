SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea on Friday reported its first case of cholera in 10 years, with health authorities urging people to take precautionary measures, use only safe water and wash their food properly.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said health workers confirmed cholera from test samples of a person who had visited a hospital emergency room in the southeastern port city of Changwon earlier this month, showing symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea.

The agency said the unidentified person, who recovered and was discharged on Tuesday, had not traveled overseas in the past two months. It said health workers were trying to trace the source of infection and the people the person had been in contact with.

It was the country’s first case of cholera since 2016, when authorities identified three cases suspected to be caused by contaminated seafood. At least 162 people got sick in a larger outbreak in 2001.

Cholera spreads mostly through contaminated water and food and can also spread through contact with an infected person’s stool or vomit, according to the agency. Diarrhea is the most common symptom, and severe illness can lead to dehydration or shock that could potentially be fatal if treatment is delayed.

The agency issued guidance urging people to stick to safe water and cooked food and to wash and peel fruits and vegetables. It also urged medical facilities to promptly test and report suspected cases

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