How much house does $500,000 buy you in Crestview?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Crestview?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Crestview right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

6301 Antigone Cir, Crestview, FL 32536

- Price: $500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,564

- See 6301 Antigone Cir, Crestview, FL 32536 on Redfin.com

110 2Nd Ave, Shalimar, FL 32579

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,175

- See 110 2Nd Ave, Shalimar, FL 32579 on Redfin.com

132 2Nd Ave, Shalimar, FL 32579

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,175

- See 132 2Nd Ave, Shalimar, FL 32579 on Redfin.com

97 Bald Eagle Dr, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,108

- See 97 Bald Eagle Dr, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459 on Redfin.com

456 Windchime Way, Freeport, FL 32439

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,318

- See 456 Windchime Way, Freeport, FL 32439 on Redfin.com

125 Whitman Way, Freeport, FL 32439

- Price: $499,999

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,238

- See 125 Whitman Way, Freeport, FL 32439 on Redfin.com

209 Misty Ct, Destin, FL 32541

- Price: $499,999

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,907

- See 209 Misty Ct, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com

63 Alleyoak Ln, Freeport, FL 32439

- Price: $499,990

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,779

- See 63 Alleyoak Ln, Freeport, FL 32439 on Redfin.com

2374 County Highway 280A, Defuniak Springs, FL 32435

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,260

- See 2374 County Highway 280A, Defuniak Springs, FL 32435 on Redfin.com

19 Highland Dr Nw, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

- Price: $499,999

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,018

- See 19 Highland Dr Nw, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548 on Redfin.com

1505 Abaco Cv, Niceville, FL 32578

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,964

- See 1505 Abaco Cv, Niceville, FL 32578 on Redfin.com

3116 Pinot Way, Crestview, FL 32536

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,450

- See 3116 Pinot Way, Crestview, FL 32536 on Redfin.com

5552 Frontier Dr, Crestview, FL 32536

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,237

- See 5552 Frontier Dr, Crestview, FL 32536 on Redfin.com

402 Ten Lake Dr, Defuniak Springs, FL 32433

- Price: $499,950

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,197

- See 402 Ten Lake Dr, Defuniak Springs, FL 32433 on Redfin.com

15 Golden Bell Ct, Inlet Beach, FL 32461

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,685

- See 15 Golden Bell Ct, Inlet Beach, FL 32461 on Redfin.com

93 Mango Ln, Freeport, FL 32439

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,554

- See 93 Mango Ln, Freeport, FL 32439 on Redfin.com

203 Amadeus Ave, Freeport, FL 32439

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,363

- See 203 Amadeus Ave, Freeport, FL 32439 on Redfin.com

946 Shalimar Point Dr, Shalimar, FL 32579

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,060

- See 946 Shalimar Point Dr, Shalimar, FL 32579 on Redfin.com

4203 Indian Bayou Trl, Destin, FL 32541

- Price: $499,990

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,445

- See 4203 Indian Bayou Trl, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com

231 Somerset Bridge Rd, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,126

- See 231 Somerset Bridge Rd, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459 on Redfin.com

1006 Highway 98 E, Destin, FL 32541

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,029

- See 1006 Highway 98 E, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com

37 Forest Hills Ln, Miramar Beach, FL 32550

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,293

- See 37 Forest Hills Ln, Miramar Beach, FL 32550 on Redfin.com

4203 Indian Bayou Trl, Destin, FL 32541

- Price: $499,900

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,175

- See 4203 Indian Bayou Trl, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com

30 Moreno Point Rd, Destin, FL 32541

- Price: $499,999

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,169

- See 30 Moreno Point Rd, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com

502 Gulf Shore Dr, Destin, FL 32541

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 987

- See 502 Gulf Shore Dr, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com

502 Gulf Shore Dr, Destin, FL 32541

- Price: $499,990

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 987

- See 502 Gulf Shore Dr, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com

300 Gulf Shore Dr, Destin, FL 32541

- Price: $499,900

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 840

- See 300 Gulf Shore Dr, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com

866 Santa Rosa Blvd, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

- Price: $500,000

- 1 bedroom, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 819

- See 866 Santa Rosa Blvd, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548 on Redfin.com

2606 Scenic Gulf Dr, Miramar Beach, FL 32550

- Price: $500,000

- 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 762

- See 2606 Scenic Gulf Dr, Miramar Beach, FL 32550 on Redfin.com

291 Scenic Gulf Dr, Miramar Beach, FL 32550

- Price: $500,000

- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 1,006

- See 291 Scenic Gulf Dr, Miramar Beach, FL 32550 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.