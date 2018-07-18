  • Jacksonville girl, 6, dies after dog attack

    By: Russell Colburn , Action News Jax

     A Jacksonville girl has died days after a dog attacked her at her Arlington home, according to a medical examiner.

    Jaelah Smith, 6, was critically injured Sunday when police said a dog the family was watching while the owner was on vacation attacked her.

    Neighbor Timothy Hightower, who lives a few doors down, was there the day of the attack. 

    Hightower said he heard the little girl's mother crying out, desperate for help.

    “She begged them, ‘Please somebody, call the police! Somebody help me!’ Everybody was kind of scared because the dog was still loose,” Hightower said.

    “If I could give my life for her life, I’d do it,” Hightower said. “I really would.”

    The dog is being held in a 10-day quarantine period. 

    Since the attack Sunday on Herrick Drive in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has not announced any arrests.

    "We have not been advised of a change in the health status of the child.  No arrests have been made at this time – it continues to be an active investigation," according to JSO's public information officer, Christian Hancock. 

    Action News Jax cameras were rolling as Animal Services removed a dog from the property over the weekend. We're working to confirm if it was the dog responsible for the attack.

    Officers said more than one dog was in the house and, according to a newly released police report, the girl's mother and 7- and 9-year-old brothers were there, too.

    Action News Jax asked the city what's next for the dog, and if the owner faces any charges or fines.

    A representative said, “This is still an active investigation. The dog is currently undergoing a 10-day quarantine period and medical observation.”

    Hightower has his opinion of what should happen.

    “Just put it down,” Hightower said, “because it’s going to do it again. It tasted blood. It’s going to do it again.”

    The Florida Department of Children and Families is investigating. Action News Jax reached out to the the city to learn more about the dog involved but have not heard back. 

