'Change is possible': WFTV's Nancy Alvarez documents resignation of Puerto Rico governor

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - WFTV anchor Nancy Alvarez shared her experience covering the resignation of embattled Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló through social media.
WATCH: Embattled Puerto Rico governor resigns; protests turn into celebrations in San Juan
The memory of “that moment" is still fresh in her mind after returning home to Orlando.
HOME in Orlando but still so moved by what we just witnessed. ❤️— Nancy Alvarez (@NAlvarezWFTV) July 25, 2019
Here’s our report from THAT MOMENT. 🇵🇷
See you back on the morning show at 5am! 📺 #RickyRenuncio @WFTV pic.twitter.com/t1BYgHxgTc
Alvarez takes a moment to thank the people of Puerto Rico and is reminded that “change is possible.”
“This little island in the middle of the Caribbean is showing the world we have POWER if we really come together.” 🇵🇷— Nancy Alvarez (@NAlvarezWFTV) July 25, 2019
As a Cuban American, people here gave me renewed hope CHANGE IS POSSIBLE.
Thank you, Puerto Rico. ❤️#RickyRenuncio @WFTV #PuertoRicoSeLevanta pic.twitter.com/RdrT3IXkBL
Crowds erupted in celebration after Rosselló announces he is leaving office on Aug. 2.
Crowds continued to grow along with the police presence as the people of Puerto Rico await an announcement from Rosselló.
Now hearing recorded message may be released soon.— Nancy Alvarez (@NAlvarezWFTV) July 25, 2019
Reports constantly changing.
Crowd keeps growing.
Heavy police presence.
Protests still peaceful.@WFTV #RickyRenuncia pic.twitter.com/ELPvaEUg0G
The energy on the streets of San Juan continues to grow as the crowds wait for an official announcement.
Police in riot gear stand nearby as the people of Puerto Rico wait for answers.
No sign of resignation.— Nancy Alvarez (@NAlvarezWFTV) July 25, 2019
The crowd is growing by the minute.
Police in riot gear nearby. @WFTV #RickyRenucia #RickyRenunciaYa pic.twitter.com/6GYHVBdama
“If he resigns or he doesn’t, I can die happy tomorrow, because Puerto Rico has awakened,” said 91-year-old former political prisoner Heriberto Torres.
“If he resigns or he doesn’t, I can die happy tomorrow... because #PuertoRico has awakened!”🇵🇷— Nancy Alvarez (@NAlvarezWFTV) July 24, 2019
- Heriberto Marín Torres
Former political prisoner
Current Protester
91 years old ❤️@WFTV #RickyRenuncia #RickyRenunciaYa #PuertoRicoProtests pic.twitter.com/X3K5Ja4tsG
Social media was a driving force behind the moment for change in Puerto Rico.
The scars of Hurricane Maria are still fresh in the hearts and minds of the people.
Moment of silence as this woman walked up with more flowers for victims of #HurricaneMaria @WFTV #RickyRenuncia #RickyRenuciaYa #PuertoRicoSeLevanta pic.twitter.com/oqbB74WOtb— Nancy Alvarez (@NAlvarezWFTV) July 24, 2019
Wednesday night in Bayamon, Puerto Rico shows the people out in force as they look for Rosselló to resign.
Alvarez arrives in Puerto Rico to find protests near the governor's mansion.
Alvarez departs Orlando for San Juan and receives a friendly smile at the ticket gate.
THAT ONE TIME I walked up to the @SouthwestAir counter and Carmelo the ticket agent smiled and said, “oh, you’re going to #RickyRenuncia!”— Nancy Alvarez (@NAlvarezWFTV) July 23, 2019
See you soon, San Juan. 🇵🇷 ❤️ ✈️ #Presente #PuertoRicoSeLevanta @WFTV @MCO pic.twitter.com/M9KF5fXGwl
Alvarez’s adventures are far from over. Follow her on Twitter at @NAlvarezWFTV and Facebook at @NancyAlvarezWFTV.
