0 'Change is possible': WFTV's Nancy Alvarez documents resignation of Puerto Rico governor

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - WFTV anchor Nancy Alvarez shared her experience covering the resignation of embattled Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló through social media.

The memory of “that moment" is still fresh in her mind after returning home to Orlando.

HOME in Orlando but still so moved by what we just witnessed. ❤️



Here’s our report from THAT MOMENT. 🇵🇷



See you back on the morning show at 5am! 📺 #RickyRenuncio @WFTV pic.twitter.com/t1BYgHxgTc — Nancy Alvarez (@NAlvarezWFTV) July 25, 2019

Alvarez takes a moment to thank the people of Puerto Rico and is reminded that “change is possible.”

“This little island in the middle of the Caribbean is showing the world we have POWER if we really come together.” 🇵🇷



As a Cuban American, people here gave me renewed hope CHANGE IS POSSIBLE.



Thank you, Puerto Rico. ❤️#RickyRenuncio @WFTV #PuertoRicoSeLevanta pic.twitter.com/RdrT3IXkBL — Nancy Alvarez (@NAlvarezWFTV) July 25, 2019

Crowds erupted in celebration after Rosselló announces he is leaving office on Aug. 2.

Crowds continued to grow along with the police presence as the people of Puerto Rico await an announcement from Rosselló.

Now hearing recorded message may be released soon.

Reports constantly changing.

Crowd keeps growing.

Heavy police presence.

Protests still peaceful.@WFTV #RickyRenuncia pic.twitter.com/ELPvaEUg0G — Nancy Alvarez (@NAlvarezWFTV) July 25, 2019

The energy on the streets of San Juan continues to grow as the crowds wait for an official announcement.

Police in riot gear stand nearby as the people of Puerto Rico wait for answers.

No sign of resignation.

The crowd is growing by the minute.

Police in riot gear nearby. @WFTV #RickyRenucia #RickyRenunciaYa pic.twitter.com/6GYHVBdama — Nancy Alvarez (@NAlvarezWFTV) July 25, 2019

“If he resigns or he doesn’t, I can die happy tomorrow, because Puerto Rico has awakened,” said 91-year-old former political prisoner Heriberto Torres.

“If he resigns or he doesn’t, I can die happy tomorrow... because #PuertoRico has awakened!”🇵🇷



- Heriberto Marín Torres

Former political prisoner

Current Protester

91 years old ❤️@WFTV #RickyRenuncia #RickyRenunciaYa #PuertoRicoProtests pic.twitter.com/X3K5Ja4tsG — Nancy Alvarez (@NAlvarezWFTV) July 24, 2019

Social media was a driving force behind the moment for change in Puerto Rico.

The scars of Hurricane Maria are still fresh in the hearts and minds of the people.

Wednesday night in Bayamon, Puerto Rico shows the people out in force as they look for Rosselló to resign.

Alvarez arrives in Puerto Rico to find protests near the governor's mansion.

Alvarez departs Orlando for San Juan and receives a friendly smile at the ticket gate.

THAT ONE TIME I walked up to the @SouthwestAir counter and Carmelo the ticket agent smiled and said, “oh, you’re going to #RickyRenuncia!”



See you soon, San Juan. 🇵🇷 ❤️ ✈️ #Presente #PuertoRicoSeLevanta @WFTV @MCO pic.twitter.com/M9KF5fXGwl — Nancy Alvarez (@NAlvarezWFTV) July 23, 2019

Alvarez’s adventures are far from over. Follow her on Twitter at @NAlvarezWFTV and Facebook at @NancyAlvarezWFTV .

