'Change is possible': WFTV's Nancy Alvarez documents resignation of Puerto Rico governor

    By: Nancy Alvarez , James Tutten

    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - WFTV anchor Nancy Alvarez shared her experience covering the resignation of embattled Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló through social media.

    The memory of “that moment" is still fresh in her mind after returning home to Orlando.

    Alvarez takes a moment to thank the people of Puerto Rico and is reminded that “change is possible.”

    Crowds erupted in celebration after Rosselló announces he is leaving office on Aug. 2.

    Crowds continued to grow along with the police presence as the people of Puerto Rico await an announcement from Rosselló.

    The energy on the streets of San Juan continues to grow as the crowds wait for an official announcement.

    Police in riot gear stand nearby as the people of Puerto Rico wait for answers.

    “If he resigns or he doesn’t, I can die happy tomorrow, because  Puerto Rico has awakened,” said 91-year-old former political prisoner Heriberto Torres.

    Social media was a driving force behind the moment for change in Puerto Rico.

    The scars of Hurricane Maria are still fresh in the hearts and minds of the people.

    Wednesday night in Bayamon, Puerto Rico shows the people out in force as they look for Rosselló to resign. 

    Alvarez arrives in Puerto Rico to find protests near the governor's mansion.

    Alvarez departs Orlando for San Juan and receives a friendly smile at the ticket gate.

