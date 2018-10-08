'Florida will become another Venezuela': President Trump talks only to WFTV during Orlando stop

ORLANDO, Fla. - President Donald Trump visited Orlando Monday to speak at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Convention.
It was the president's first public appearance since his Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh, just barely cleared the final hurdle for Senate confirmation. Kavanaugh had been accused of sexual misconduct by several women.
The president's visit, which was not a campaign-style rally, also came less than a month before the midterm elections and as Hurricane Michael barrels toward Florida's panhandle.
WFTV's Christopher Heath was the only reporter in Central Florida to interview the president one-on-one. Heath and Trump spoke about Monday's police convention, Trump's presidency thus far, how Florida is a "second home" to Trump, and the midterm elections. Trump also went after Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.
