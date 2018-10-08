President Donald Trump visits Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - President Donald Trump will be in Orlando on Monday to speak at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Convention.
The president will land at the Orlando International Airport and then head to the Orange County Convention Center where he's expected to speak at about 1:30 p.m.
Security near International Drive was thick days before President Trump’s arrival.
The tightened security was noticeable to tourists.
“We were in the hotel room last night and we saw them walking through the hotel, making sure everything was safe for him,” said visitor Sandy Benson.
Law enforcement officials aren't saying much about the security detail out of an abundance of caution.
Trump last visited Orlando in March 2017 when toured St. Andrew Catholic School in Pine Hills.
