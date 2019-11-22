0 'He abused his power': Rep. Val Demings talks about impeachment hearings

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rep. Val Demings is back in Orlando Friday after participating in a series of impeachment hearings involving President Donald Trump in Washington.

Demings sits on both the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees. She said the hearings shouldn't be about politics but about what's right and what's wrong.

TRENDING NOW:

Demings wasn't shy in questioning Ambassador Gordon Sondland about what he might know about Trump's attempts to pressure Ukraine's president into digging up political dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son in exchange for financial aid and a White House meeting.

Demings' is also not shy when it comes to saying what she believes after listening to days of testimony.

"He abused his power, he betrayed his oath of office and he put our national security at risk, so certainly there is overwhelming evidence to support articles of impeachment. (I) guess the only answer left at this point is what, do we, as America, want to do about it," Demings said.

The House Intelligence Committee and two other panels are working on a report that could be the basis of impeachment. The Judiciary Committee is next.

However, what happens after that is unclear.

Ultimately, the Democratic House likely has enough votes to pass articles of impeachment, but passing them through the Republican-led Senate and removing the president is highly unlikely.

Demings said the facts are out there and the only question left is what Americans want to do about them.

"The American people can clearly see that the president engaged in wrongdoing, and impeachment is the tool to hold him accountable and demonstrate that nobody, nobody, not my parents who cleaned houses for a living or the president of the United States, is above the law," Demings said.

Demings could not say how long the process could take, but some sources say a House vote on impeachment could happen before Christmas.

Watch U.S. Rep. Val Demings question Ambassador Gordon Sondland during impeachment hearing:

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.