Nearly 900 illegal vapes confiscated in Central Florida

OCOEE, Fla. — State officials are cracking down on illegal vaping after one of the biggest vape busts in Florida history.

Florida officials have seized nearly 900 vapes and thousands of other illegal items.

The crackdown targeted retail locations in Central Florida as part of a statewide enforcement effort.

State Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the results of the investigation that focused on stores in Clermont and Ocoee.

Officials said they discovered illegal vaping products and various other prohibited substances.

The seizure included a significant amount of Tianeptine, a substance commonly known as “gas station heroin.”

