WATCH LIVE: Central Florida police identify remains of missing person after decades-old cold case

OCOEE, Fla. — Central Florida police are giving an update Friday on a decades-old cold case.

The Clermont Police Department and Ocoee Police Department will host a joint press conference at 11 a.m. to identify the remains of a person who was previously reported missing.

Officials said the announcement follows a long-term investigation into a case spanning several decades.

Speakers for the event include Capt. Malcolm Draper of the Clermont Police Department and retired Ocoee police detective Michelle Grogan.

Clermont Police Chief John Graczyk and Ocoee Police Chief Vince Ogburn will also be present for the announcement.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the event and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group