Fire destroys several golf carts at dealership in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A fire destroyed several golf carts at the Jeffrey Allen Incorporated dealership on Thursday morning.

The dealership is located near the Sam’s Club on Goldenrod Road.

Firefighters who responded to the scene said they had to cut through a chain link fence to reach the fire.

Drone Nine was over the dealership on Thursday morning to capture aerial footage of the scene.

The footage showed the property after firefighters breached the perimeter fence to extinguish the blaze.

Several vehicles were lost in the fire.

It’s unclear how much of the property was damaged in the fire.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group