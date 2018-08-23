'He kinda fell off the face of the earth': Renewed search for Sumter Co. man missing since June

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a new lead in the case of a Bushnell man who has not been seen in two months.
Claudio Carvajal-Hernandez was last seen at his home by his stepson on June 21.
Divers from the Sheriff’s Office are searching a pond on West Noble Ave in Bushnell, approximately a mile from Hernadez's home, where he was last seen.
Deputies did not elaborate on what the new lead in the case entailed.
"We can't disclose what we're looking for. We honestly are looking for anything that might lead us back to the investigation of a missing person," said Capt. Tony Prevatt from the Sumter County sheriff's office.
The search is difficult because of murky water in the pond, deputies said.
Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps
"I hate to say it this way, but he kinda fell off the face of the earth. He was active on social media before he went missing. No debit card transactions. No credit card transactions. He didn't even pickup his last paycheck with his employer," Prevatt said.
In July, deputies said they searched Hernandez's backyard with a cadaver dog, which indicated human remains were on the site.
Authorities then began excavating sections of the backyard before finding human remains in a burn pit.
Read: Human remains found in Sumter County backyard where missing man was last seen, deputies say
Deputies have not identified the remains, leaving the investigation a missing persons case.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact Detective Troy Hampton at 352-793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477)
Location of the ongoing search:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}