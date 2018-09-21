'I didn't do it,' says man accused of molesting girl he babysat

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 32-year-old Osceola County man accused of molesting a girl he was babysitting left jail Thursday evening.
Investigators said Shaun Flowers was arrested Monday after the girl told a school resource officer at Chestnut Elementary School for Science and Engineering that he had been molesting her at his home for the last month.
The officer reported that information to Osceola County Sheriff's Office and Florida Department of Children and Families investigators, who interviewed the girl.
Deputies said the girl told them Flowers would call her into his kitchen, away from other children he was babysitting, and he would expose his sexual organs and order her to hug him.
Investigators said the girl told them Flowers would try to make her touch his sexual organs, but she would run out of the kitchen and ignore him.
"I didn't do it, and I'm just going to say no comment after this," Flowers told Channel 9's Megan Cruz while leaving jail. "I don't know where you're getting this information from ... I have nothing else to say."
It is unknown how many children Flowers would babysit.
Investigators said they are trying to determine if there are more victims.
Flowers is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12 years old.
LOOK: the Osceola County babysitter accused of molesting a young girl just walked out of jail. He’s denying the allegations. Listen to our conversation tonight on #TV27at10 and #WFTVat11. @WFTV #WFTV pic.twitter.com/IbjXbeO7IU— Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) September 21, 2018
