'I won': Brevard County deputy wounded, man killed after exchanging gunfire near Indialantic

INDIALANTIC, Fla. - A Brevard County deputy was wounded during a deputy-involved shooting near Indialantic Tuesday evening, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. along the 200 block of Avenida De La Vista.
Related Headlines
Officials said a deputy responded to a disturbance in the area regarding feral cats and asked one of the neighbors to leave the area so he could speak to another neighbor.
The man became agitated and went behind a vehicle where the deputy, who is an Army veteran, heard a rifle being charged.
The two then engaged in a gunfight, with both the deputy and the suspect being shot. The deputy was pulled into safety by a neighbor, while the suspect died of his wounds.
The deputy received multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.
According to a press conference after the shooting, the deputy told officials, "I won."
More than a half-dozen of Brevard County squad cars responded to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}