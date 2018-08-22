LAKE MARY, Fla. - A large crowd gathered Wednesday at the Seminole County Tax Collector's Office in Lake Mary to ask Gov. Rick Scott to remove Joel Greenberg from office.
Greenberg is under fire for posting an anti-Muslim statement on social media. He told Channel 9 that he neither has plans to resign nor apologize.
A “Joel Gotta Go” rally was planned after he posted the following statement on his Facebook page: “Very simple question... Name just one society in the developed world that has benefited in any way from the introduction of more Muslims. Just one. Asking for a friend."
“It is clear that Joel Greenberg is not capable of filling his elected duties," President of the Young Democrats of Seminole County Paul Truman said.
Protesters held signs and chanted, "Joel gotta go!" One sign read: "Do Seminole Co. a solid... resign!"
Greenberg was elected tax collector in 2016.
Watch the protest below:
#RightNow: People for and against the resignation of Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg are gathering for rally at Greenberg’s Lake Mary office.#WFTV pic.twitter.com/h8CDkCkqCg— Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) August 22, 2018
