  • 'Joel Gotta Go' rally calls for Seminole County tax collector's resignation

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    LAKE MARY, Fla. - A large crowd gathered Wednesday at the Seminole County Tax Collector's Office in Lake Mary to ask Gov. Rick Scott to remove Joel Greenberg from office.

     

    Related Headlines

    Greenberg is under fire for posting an anti-Muslim statement on social media. He told Channel 9 that he neither has plans to resign nor apologize.

     

    A “Joel Gotta Go” rally was planned after he posted the following statement on his Facebook page: “Very simple question... Name just one society in the developed world that has benefited in any way from the introduction of more Muslims. Just one.  Asking for a friend."

     

    9 Investigates: Seminole Co. tax collector claims predecessor abused system

     

    It is clear that Joel Greenberg is not capable of filling his elected duties," President of the Young Democrats of Seminole County Paul Truman said.  

     

    Protesters held signs and chanted, "Joel gotta go!" One sign read: "Do Seminole Co. a solid... resign!"  

     

    Greenberg was elected tax collector in 2016.

     

    Watch the protest below:

     

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories