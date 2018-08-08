'Junk Man' back in court on charges of resisting an officer in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Seminole County man who has caused quite the stink over the condition of his house and property is scheduled to go to trial Wednesday in Orange County.
Alan Davis is accused of resisting an officer without violence.
Davis’ troubles span almost two decades. He became well known in Central Florida as the “Junk Man” because of the conditions of his Altamonte Springs home and property.
Davis has represented himself in court, with questionable success and decorum.
For more than a decade, Davis' Alpine Drive home was covered in trash, odd decorations, old cars and weeds.
At one point, the county removed 35 tons of trash from the property after fines led to more than $2 million in liens.
Channel 9 is working to find out what led to the charges in Orange County.
