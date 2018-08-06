0 'Kill me, man,' man says before being fatally shot by Volusia County deputy

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Footage recorded by a body-worn camera shows the tense moments leading up to a deadly shooting involving a Volusia County deputy in the Seville neighborhood.

Investigators said Deputy Brandon Watson fatally shot Emmanuel Alquisiras, 29, while responding to a domestic violence call Friday evening.

The 12-minute video shows Watson encounter a shirtless Alquisiras, who was with a friend at his home.

A domestic violence advocate can be heard speaking by phone on Alquisiras' wife's behalf.

"He was threatening her with a knife," the advocate said. "I need him out of the house."

A calm conversation soon escalated into a violent tussle.

Watson shocked Alquisiras with a Taser, and Alquisiras reached for the Taser.

"Shoot me. Kill me. Kill me, man," Alquisiras said.

"I'm not going to kill you. I don't want to hurt you, so can you stop," Watson said.

Watson orders Alquisiras to let go of the Taser.

"You ain't going to take me out of here, amigo," Alquisiras said. "I don't care if he shoot me, OK? If you shoot me."

"That's the last thing that I want to do," Watson said.

Warning: This body-camera video contains footage of a fatal shooting, and it also contains extremely strong language used during a tense altercation.



The purpose of sharing it is to show exactly what happened yesterday in Seville.



.https://t.co/LzOyIngr1x — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) August 4, 2018

When Alquisiras reached for the Taser a second time, Watson shot him multiple times, killing him.

"Shots fired. Shots fired. Shots fired. Send me cover," Watson said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Monday that Watson's backup deputy was in DeLand -- about 25 miles from the rural community.

"Unfortunately, this didn't happen in DeLand, where I could have five, six deputies there," Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. "We only have one deputy assigned to that area, and Seville is out in the middle of nowhere."

That deputy was still several minutes away when Alquisiras grabbed his wife.

Watson was required "to do something," Chitwood said. "He just can't turn around and walk away."

"A couple of his family members showed up, and they ain't happy right now," Watson could be heard saying after the shooting.

Watson was placed on paid administrative leave, which is typical in police shootings.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

