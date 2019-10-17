'Suspicious' death of 2 prompts investigation in Osceola County, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Officials are investigating after reports of two people possibly being shot at an Osceola County Bank of America.
Investigators responded to the shooting just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of Osceola Parkway and Buenaventura Boulevard.
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office later called the incident a "suspicious" death and called it an isolated incident.
Officials said they aren't actively looking for any suspects.
Victim information has yet to be released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}