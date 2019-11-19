0 'This is not a safe alternative to tobacco': Family warns after son's possible vaping-related death

The father of a 28-year-old Orlando man said his son was attempting to quit vaping before doctors said the addiction may have led to his death.

The family of Kyle Boyd spoke to Channel 9 to warn others of what they consider to be a dangerous epidemic.

Boyd was rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive by his mother.

READ MORE: 9 facts about vaping, linked disease and death

A report obtained by Channel 9 from the medical examiner's office showed he had no drugs in his system, but the hospital staff believe vaping likely contributed to his death.

"He had no illegal chemicals in his system and right next to his bed was the vaping pen," said Boyd's father, Donald Boyd.

The family said Kyle was able to beat an addiction to illicit drugs as he was sober for five years, but they never thought something he could purchase over the counter would contribute to his death.

Newly released numbers from the Florida Department of Health show there were five additional vaping-related injury cases over the last week, making for a total of 94 reported cases statewide in 2019.

Only one death has been confirmed as linking to vaping, but Boyd's family believes his will be the second.

"There needs to be a more powerful voice in letting everyone know this is not a safe alternative to tobacco," Donald Boyd said.

The family said some of Kyle's tissue was sent off to the CDC for testing.

The funeral for Kyle Boyd is slated for Friday.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

© 2019 Cox Media Group.