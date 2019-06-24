  • 'Yoga with Tigers' brings unique, up-close experience at Sarasota animal sanctuary

    By: Kelly Healey , AP

    Updated:

    SARASOTA, Fla. - Lions and tigers and ... yoga? Oh, my! 🐅

     

    The Big Cat Habitat & Gulf Coast Sanctuary in Sarasota has a unique yoga program amid the enclosures housing some of its 50 big cats.

     

    “Tigers and other big cats will be safely in their enclosures and you will be practicing around their habitats,” the Big Cat Habitat & Gulf Coast Sanctuary posted on the Facebook event.

     

    "Yoga with Tigers" is intended is to provide people with exercise of body and mind through yoga combined with an up-close experience with lions, tigers and other big cats.

    The event is available for 24 people every fourth Saturday, with the next session beginning July 27.

     

    Sanctuary officials said the event will be expanded to 50 slots in the future.

     

    The $40 ticket also includes a pass for the entire sanctuary.

     

    “There are a limited number of spaces available for this event, advanced registration is strongly encouraged,” the post said.

     

    The sanctuary houses about 150 animals in total.

     

    Website: Learn more | Donate

     

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

