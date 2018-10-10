'You have [expletive] with my family': Fire lieutenant abused wife, her boyfriend, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County fire lieutenant is on leave from his job after he was arrested in a domestic violence case.
Maitland police said Chad Lowrey, 45, attacked his wife and stopped her from calling 911.
Related Headlines
According to police, Lowrey’s wife said he dragged her out of the house, pushed her down the driveway and into the street, where he, “repeatedly slam[med] her back into a neighbor’s Jeep.”
The alleged incident happened on Sept. 25, but it was not reported to police until the next day, officer said.
Lowrey’s wife also said he took her phone from her and wouldn’t let her call for help, police documents said.
Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps
According to documents, Lowrey’s wife had confessed to having an affair that day. Lowery spent the day drinking then became upset when his wife brought her boyfriend to the house.
When the boyfriend arrived, he told police Lowrey opened his car door and started “punching [him] repeatedly in the face,” police said.
Read: Central Florida helps Panhandle prepare for devastating storm
Police also said Lowrey followed up with text messages such as, “You have [expletive] with my family and I am [expletive] pissed.”
Lowrey is now on paid leave from his job at Fire Station 66 on Semoran Boulevard while the department investigates.
Neither Lowrey’s wife nor her boyfriend want to press charges, police said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}