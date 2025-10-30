1 arrested, 2 escape after I-4 chase ends in crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says a high-speed chase in Osceola County ended with a crash and a manhunt.

Troopers say the preliminary information shows a Nissan Sentra fled a traffic stop on Interstate 4 Thursday evening.

Troopers chased the vehicle until it crashed on I-4 westbound near Champions Gate.

Troopers say one male was arrested while two others ran away and have yet to be caught.

Traffic in the area was still backed up as of 7 p.m.

