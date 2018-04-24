1 arrested in fireworks distraction theft at Florida Mall

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the man accused in a distraction theft that caused panic at the Florida Mall has been caught.
Kevin Triana was arrested Monday in South Carolina.
Related Headlines
Photos: Fireworks lit at Florida Mall
Investigators said he stole a Rolex watch worth nearly $17,000 from a jewelry store inside the mall last month while another man set off the fireworks.
Surveillance video shows frantic shoppers and employees running for cover and hiding in stock rooms believing someone was firing a gun.
Triana was trying on the watch when the commotion started, investigators said.
Investigators are still looking for the suspect who set off fireworks as a distraction for the theft.
WATCH: Video shows firecracker set off at Florida Mall as shoppers scramble to safety
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}