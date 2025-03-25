1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Lake County crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has released information on a fatal Lake County crash that killed one person and left another seriously injured.

Initial details state that a 2020 Ford F350 was traveling westbound on Lake Erie Road when the driver failed to maintain control of the vehicle when coming around a curve.

The truck would run off of the road, where it would collide with a tree, killing the passenger of the vehicle.

The driver remains in serious condition and was transported to South Lake Hospital.

