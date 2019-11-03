1 dead, 2 injured after shots fired at Orlando block party, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said a man was killed and two others were hurt after shots were fired on Polk Street near Benson Avenue overnight.
Neighbors said the gunfire ended a block party where 200 people filled the street.
“We have parties all the time. It’s never been this problem,” Shafonda Reese said.
Officers said three people were shot and one person died.
The two people who were injured were taken to a hospital. Police said one was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the shoulder.
Investigators set down several evidence markers for a pile of clothes and possible bullet shell casings found along two streets.
Police said they are still searching for the suspect.
