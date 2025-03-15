1 dead, 3 seriously injured in major early morning crash on I-4

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — FHP has released its report on the 3-vehicle crash that occurred early this morning, shutting down all westbound traffic on Interstate 4.

The crash occurred around 3:57 am when a 2012 Honda Accord traveled in the wrong direction on I-4.

The vehicle then hit a 2025 Honda Accord van carrying 3 people inside, causing it to collide with the third vehicle, a Peterbilt Semi.

The Accord would run off the road and collide with a media guardrail, killing the driver.

The van was run off the road, and the three occupants were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

