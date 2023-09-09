1 dead after boat strikes tree on Winter Haven-area lake

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — One person died Saturday after crashing a boat on a lake in Winter Haven, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said the crash happened sometime Saturday morning on the north end of Lake Eloise.

Deputies said they were notified shortly before 7 a.m.

On arrival, they discovered that a boat had collided with a cypress tree.

The occupant of the boat was dead, deputies said.

Investigators don’t believe any other people or watercraft were involved in the crash.

Deputies said they searched the area in case anyone else was on the boat at the time of the crash.

PCSO did not release the name of the crash victim.

