Tropics: Lee remains Cat 3 storm, maintains major hurricane status

ORLANDO, Fla. — Eyes remain on the tropics Saturday, as Hurricane Lee continues to move on a WNW path.

11 a.m. update:

Hurricane Lee remains a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds at 115 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Lee 11 a.m. Saturday track Hurricane Lee remained a Cat 3 storm late Saturday morning. (WFTV Staff)

Lee is expected to slow down and strengthen through the end of the weekend and into early next week, Channel 9 Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said.

Dangerous surf will continue this weekend for the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, Turks & Caicos, and the Bahamas.

Large waves will eventually make their way onto our Central Florida beach shores. Expect dangerous seas off our coast by the middle of the week.

Original Story:

Hurricane Lee was downgraded Friday night from Category 4 status to a Category 3 storm and continued to hold that status Saturday morning.

As of the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, maximum sustained winds were at 115 mph.

Hurricane #Lee Advisory 16: Lee Maintains Major Hurricane Status While Moving West-Northwestward. Hazardous Beach Conditions Expected to Develop Around the Western Atlantic Through Next Week. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 9, 2023

The storm is expected to stay north of the Eastern Caribbean, with dangerous surf impacting the Leeward Islands on Saturday and spreading to Puerto Rico and Hispaniola on Sunday.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said as we head into next week, Hurricane Lee should be hundreds of miles off our east coast.

WFTV Hurricane Lee Hurricane Lee weakened to a Category 3 storm Friday night. (WFTV Staff)

Nonetheless, the storm will make for dangerous seas on Central Florida’s east coast beaches by mid-week.

Morning forecast: Saturday, Sept. 9 (Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com/WFTV)

Channel 9′s meteorologists will continue to monitor the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

