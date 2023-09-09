Saturday weather: Morning sunshine, slight chance for afternoon storms in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday should be a nice day for outdoor activities throughout most of Central Florida.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The morning will start out cooler, with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.
Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said to expect plenty of morning sunshine.
READ: ULA scrubs Saturday launch of Atlas V rocket from Space Coast
Crimi said the afternoon will turn partly cloudy for most, but expects only a 20% chance of isolated showers and storms.
Daytime highs on Saturday will reach the upper 80s and low 90s.
On Sunday, expect a warmer, muggier forecast.
Crimi said heat index values will climb back over 100° in many locations in Central Florida.
READ: Morocco earthquake: Hundreds dead, historic buildings damaged after powerful quake
Follow our Severe Weather team on X (Twitter) for live updates:
©2023 Cox Media Group