Saturday weather: Morning sunshine, slight chance for afternoon storms in Central Florida

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com and Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday should be a nice day for outdoor activities throughout most of Central Florida.

The morning will start out cooler, with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said to expect plenty of morning sunshine.

Crimi said the afternoon will turn partly cloudy for most, but expects only a 20% chance of isolated showers and storms.

WFTV Saturday forecast A look at Saturday's weather in Central Florida (WFTV Staff)

Daytime highs on Saturday will reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

On Sunday, expect a warmer, muggier forecast.

Crimi said heat index values will climb back over 100° in many locations in Central Florida.

