1 dead after fire destroys travel trailer in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - One person is dead after their travel trailer caught fire before 11 p.m. Thursday in Port Orange, police said.
Neighbors said they heard an explosion as Port Orange firefighters arrived and began to douse the flames.The neighbors said they believe the explosion was caused by an oxygen tank used by the person who lived in the trailer.
Port Orange police said the trailer was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived on the scene at the Rose Bay Travel Park on Nova Road.
Officers said the state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
Police have not identified the man killed in the blaze.
Fatal fire rocks Rose Bay Travel Park on Nova Rd. Fire started before midnight. Neighbor told us there was an explosion once firefighters arrived. Adding the victim was disabled and used an oxygen tank. Port Orange Fire Dept is investigating. pic.twitter.com/TYiDoPPi76— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) June 28, 2019
