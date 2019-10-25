0 1 killed in 'fast and furious' Orlando house fire

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando firefighters said one person is dead after a fire broke out at a home on Livingston Street.

The fire started before 10:30 a.m. Friday.

District fire chief Walter Lewis said one person was found dead in the back bedroom of the wood-frame home. He said the bedroom was "charred."

Lewis said older, wood-frame homes like the one involved can make for a dangerous fire situation.

"They burn very fast and furious," he said.

Lewis said it is too soon to identify the victim or determine the cause of the blaze.

"It was not a circumstance where they could survive," Lewis said. "We opted to leave the victim in place so that the proper investigation could be done by the medical examiner's office. So hopefully we could find and determine the cause and if it's any foul play, it will not be overlooked."

On scene of a residential fire on W. Livingston Street. PIO on scene. Media briefing at approximately 11am. — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) October 25, 2019

