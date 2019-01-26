BREAKING NEWS: 1 dead after industrial accident involving dump truck in Orange County, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person has died after they were trapped under the bed of a dump truck Saturday morning, firefighters said.
Officials said the industrial accident happened on Sidney Hayes Road around 11 a.m.
The death is being investigated by deputies, firefighters said.
Stay with WFTV News for updatec on this fatal accident throughout the day.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}