1 dead, several hurt after crash involving Florida boat with more than 40 on board

CLEARWATER, Fla. — One person has died, and several others have been injured after a crash involving a ferry boat in Florida.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday near the Clearwater Memorial Bridge.

Clearwater police said a recreational boat collided with a larger ferry that had over 40 people on board at the time.

According to police, the boat driver who crashed into the ferry then fled the scene.

Officers said the hit-and-run boater was later captured.

The damaged ferry came to a stop on a sandbar near the bridge, and crews rushed in to assist the injured.

Police said one person died, and several other people were hurt.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife are conducting the crash investigation.

