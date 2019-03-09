1 injured in shooting at Rosemont Community Center, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are looking for a car involved in a drive-by shooting at the Rosemont Community Center.
The shooting occurred around 5:50 p.m. near the basketball courts at 4876 Rose Bay Drive, police said.
According to police, a group of juveniles was walking near the area when a white Toyota pulled up and people in the car started shooting at them.
One person was shot, police said, and the injuries are not life-threatening.
BREAKING: @OrlandoPolice say someone in a white Toyota shot at a group of juveniles walking down Rose Bay Dr, near the Rosemont Community Center. One person hurt, but expected to be okay. Unclear whether it was one of those juveniles. Police are now searching for the suspect car. pic.twitter.com/Lgl3tp0ruA— Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) March 9, 2019
