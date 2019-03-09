  • 1 injured in shooting at Rosemont Community Center, police say

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are looking for a car involved in a drive-by shooting at the Rosemont Community Center. 

    The shooting occurred around 5:50 p.m. near the basketball courts at 4876 Rose Bay Drive, police said. 

    According to police, a group of juveniles was walking near the area when a white Toyota pulled up and people in the car started shooting at them. 

    One person was shot, police said, and the injuries are not life-threatening.

