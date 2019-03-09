0 Deputies: Couple thought to have fled with 4-month-old daughter against judge's order

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 26-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman might have fled Edgewater with their 4-month-old daughter to avoid a judge’s order for the state to take custody of the child, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday morning.

Investigators said Elliot Singleton III and Chloe Wall have been avoiding law enforcement since their release from jail earlier this week. They said they believe either one or both of them took Skylah Singleton out of the area.

Deputies said Edgewater police officers arrested Wall on drug possession charges at about 2 a.m. Tuesday, and Singleton was arrested on charges of resisting without violence.

"At the time of the arrests, Skylah was in the vehicle with her parents, where police found prescription pills and paraphernalia used to smoke crack cocaine," said Andrew Gant, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman. "Wall is believed to have a history of drug abuse. Skylah tested positive for the presence of drugs in her system immediately after she was born."

The Florida Department of Children and Families determined that after Tuesday's arrest, the agency should take custody of Skylah for her safety, deputies said.

Investigators said Singleton and Wall were released from jail later Tuesday, and they left the area with Skylah.

DCF contacted the Sheriff’s Office to file a missing person report Thursday evening, deputies said.

MISSING: Skylah Singleton, whose parents Chloe Wall & Elliott Singleton have reportedly fled the area to avoid a judge’s order for the state to take custody of the child. May be in white 2007 Cadillac DTS w/ NY tag FBW1838 - possibly headed to NY? Info at https://t.co/LZxMaPijVL pic.twitter.com/nNwmnt03tG — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) March 9, 2019

Investigators said that at about 4 a.m. Saturday, Wall’s mother, Jennifer Wall, 41, of Deltona, was arrested on charges of providing false information to law enforcement during a missing child investigation and concealing a minor’s location contrary to a court order.

"Detectives believe she drove her daughter and granddaughter to the Orlando area and bought them supplies to take a road trip out of the state, possibly to New York," Gant said.

Deputies said the couple and their daughter could be traveling in a white 2007 Cadillac DTS with New York tag FBW1838.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Skylah, Wall or Singleton is asked to call 911.

No other details were given.

