ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has launched his campaign for Governor of Florida.

That announcement was officially released Thursday morning.

Before Demings holds his first campaign rally, he took time to sit down with Channel 9.

Jerry Demings Demings has announced he will run for Governor of Florida (WFTV staff)

Investigative Reporter Shannon Butler talked to him about why he’s running, what he hopes to change, and what the future of Florida would look like if he is the governor.

Watch her 1-on-1 interview with Demings below:

1-on-1: Channel 9 speaks to Jerry Demings about his run for Governor of Florida Before Demings holds his campaign kickoff Thursday, he took time to sit down with Channel 9. (Shannon Butler, WFTV.com/WFTV)

