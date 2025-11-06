1-on-1: Channel 9 speaks to Jerry Demings about his run for Governor of Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has launched his campaign for Governor of Florida.
That announcement was officially released Thursday morning.
Before Demings holds his first campaign rally, he took time to sit down with Channel 9.
Investigative Reporter Shannon Butler talked to him about why he’s running, what he hopes to change, and what the future of Florida would look like if he is the governor.
Watch her 1-on-1 interview with Demings below:
