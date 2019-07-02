1 puppy dead, woman arrested after leaving 3 puppies in hot car in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One puppy died and two others are recovering after a Mississippi woman left them in a parked car outside an Orange County hotel, deputies said.
Deputies said they arrested Penelope Stanley, 54, of Pontotoc, on three felony charges of animal cruelty.
According to an arrest report, hotel guests called 911 before 9 a.m. after hearing the puppies barking and crying in an SUV with its windows cracked open.
Deputies said Minnie, a 6-month-old Chihuahua, died, while Kiara, a 3-month-old shepard mix, is not doing well and Gruff, a 6-month-old terrier mix, is recovering.
According to the report, Stanley told deputies she last checked on the puppies at 6:30 a.m. and that, at that time, they were fine.
Kiara and Gruff are now under the care of Orange County Animal Services, the Sheriff’s Office said.
If you leave pets in a car, & they are harmed or die, we will arrest you for felony #AnimalCruelty. This woman left 3 puppies in a car; 6-month-old Chihuahua “Minnie” died; 3-month-old Shepherd mix “Kiara” is not doing well. We hope 6-month-old “Gruff” a terrier mix, will be ok. pic.twitter.com/KS4M5nF1bR— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) July 2, 2019
