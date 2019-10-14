1 shot during home invasion at Cocoa apartment complex, police say

COCOA, Fla. - One person was shot after three people forced their way into a Cocoa apartment overnight, according to police.
Police said the home invasion happened at Arlington Apartments on Jackson Street in Cocoa.
Related Headlines
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Officers said an adult resident was shot and airlifted to the hospital and is expected to recover.
No other details have been released, including whether any suspects are in custody.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}