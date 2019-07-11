Suspect dead, 2 others detained after Summerfield home invasion, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating following a deadly home invasion in Summerfield Wednesday evening.
Officials were called out to a home on Southeast 32nd Court Road around 8:20 p.m.
Upon arrival, they found a suspect in the home invasion dead. They also found the homeowner and another suspect suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were also able to detain two other suspects.
Suspect or victim information have yet to be released.
This stoy will be updated as more information becomes known.
