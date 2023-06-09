10 OSHA violations cited after deadly blaze in Orange County warehouse containing fireworks

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Federal investigators have cited nearly a dozen safety violations related to the deadly warehouse fire, Channel 9 has learned.

Four people were killed when a warehouse burst into flames last December.

OSHA immediately began investigating, and inspections wrapped up just last week. Now, Magic in the Sky is facing 10 different violations.

OSHA classifies all 10 of those violations as serious, and they will cost Magic in the Sky nearly $110,000.

State fire marshals are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.

Texas-based fireworks supplier Magic in the Sky used the warehouse to store fireworks that were shipped to SeaWorld and other locations.

While the exact details of each violation are not yet known, we do know they’re related to how the explosives were stored, the way they were handled and about the safety management plans Magic in the Sky had in place to prevent catastrophe.

All four employees killed were under the age of 25. The sole survivor is still fighting burns that cover 60% of her body.

The families of all the victims have since filed lawsuits against Magic in the Sky, saying the victims weren’t properly trained or equipped to be handling explosives.

A spokesperson for Magic in the Sky had no comment at this time.

