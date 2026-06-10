10 years gone: Remembering Christina Grimmie

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wednesday marks a decade since the shooting death of singer Christina Grimmie in Orlando.

Grimmie was rising star who gained popularity from her appearance on the TV show “The Voice” and from her YouTube channel.

Christina Grimmie Christina Grimmie

Police say a crazed fan shot her as she signed autographs after a concert at The Plaza Live in Orlando on the evening of June 10, 2016.

Plaza Live shooting 2016 Police said a man, 27, traveled to Orlando and shot singer Christina Grimmie on June 10, 2016.

Grimmie had just finished performing and was in the theater’s lobby when it happened.

Police said the shooter then took his own life.

Grimmie was just 22 years old.

GF Default - Video: Family and friends remember Christina Grimmie

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