10 years later: Ocoee police work to find justice for missing woman, Tracy Ocasio

OCOEE, Fla. - May 26 marked the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of Tracy Ocasio, who disappeared after leaving an Orlando bar.
Ocasio was 27 years old when she was seen leaving the Florida Taproom bar in MetroWest with James Hataway in 2009.
Ocasio’s car was found abandoned near Hataway’s home in Ocoee the next day.
“We at the Ocoee Police Department are committed to finding justice for Tracy and bringing peace to her family,” the Ocoee Police Department posted on its Facebook page.
Hataway, who is serving a life sentence for an unrelated attempted murder case, is a suspect, but he has never been charged.
Hataway was convicted for the attempted murder of Rachel Clarke.
Clarke testified in court, showing jurors how he tried to break her neck after she gave him a ride home from a party.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimeline at (800) 423-TIPS (8477).
