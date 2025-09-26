From $100 to CEO: Karla Radka empowers hispanic seniors through Senior Resource Alliance

ORLANDO, Fla. — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Channel 9 recognizes community leaders in the Central Florida area.

Karla Radka, who moved to Central Florida from Honduras at the age of 19 with just $100 to her name, is now the President and CEO of Senior Resource Alliance (SRA), an organization that supports seniors in Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Brevard counties.

Inside Radka’s office, dozens of awards and recognitions bear her name, highlighting her achievements and contributions to the community.

0 of 7 Karla Radka (WFTV) Karla Radka (WFTV) Karla Radka (WFTV) Karla Radka (WFTV) Karla Radka (WFTV) Karla Radka (WFTV)

SRA provides essential services such as housing, meal services, and Medicare assistance to seniors in the region. The need for these services is increasing, particularly within the Hispanic community, as more seniors are moving into multigenerational homes.

“For many grandparents, they want to come and join their families and be a part of extended families. We know that that’s very important for the Hispanic community,” Radka said.

SRA is equipped to assist the growing Hispanic senior population with staff and volunteers who speak Spanish and several other languages, ensuring accessible communication and support.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group