$10K reward offered for information leading to Osceola County cattle thieves

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help tracking down a group of cattle rustlers.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Deputies from their Agricultural and Marine Unit responded to Overstreet Ranching Ltd. on Joe Overstreet Road in Kenansville Wednesday for a report of missing cattle.

According to the sheriff’s office, approximately 53 crossbred yearlings were removed from pens at the ranch’s headquarters between Sept. 3 and Sept. 22.

READ: Florida deputies rescue man trapped inside home by Hurricane Helene floodwaters

Deputies say the calves included a combination of heifers and steers of various colors that were mixed in with other cattle being shipped to market when they were stolen.

With the calves weighing between 550 and 700 pounds each, investigators say they believe it would have taken multiple suspects making multiple trips with a stock trailer to remove them without being noticed.

READ: Falling sign kills passenger on I-4 near Tampa, troopers say

They’re asking anyone with information that may lead to the suspect or suspects to contact Crimeline here or by calling 800-423-8477.

Crimeline callers are able to remain anonymous and could become eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 if the information they provide leads directly to an arrest.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group