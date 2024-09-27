Falling sign kills driver on I-4 near Tampa, troopers say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — At least one person has died in Florida as a result of Hurricane Helene.

That person was driving on Interstate-4 near Tampa Thursday night when a sign fell on their car.

Traffic cameras showed the scene after the sign came crashing down around 8 p.m.

Winds from Helene’s outer bands blew through much of Florida on Thursday, including Hillsborough County.

Florida Highway Patrol has not released any information about the driver.

