12 arrested in Melbourne’s ‘Operation C.L.E.A.N.’ drug bust

MELBOURNE, Fla. — On December 4, 2025, the Melbourne Police Department carried out a major operation targeting drug activity in South Melbourne, leading to the arrest of twelve people on more than twenty-six felony charges connected to narcotics distribution.

Operation C.L.E.A.N. was a coordinated effort involving the Melbourne Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit along with various local, state, and federal agencies.

During the operation, investigators confiscated 1.6 grams of fentanyl, 17 grams of cocaine, 1.5 grams of oxycodone, 37.3 grams of cannabis, and a semiautomatic handgun.

Also during the operation, a driver tried to hit an officer with her vehicle and fled. Law enforcement chased her and disabled her car with tire deflation devices. She was arrested and found to be carrying fentanyl.

Additionally, the Florida Gaming Control Commission helped inspect suspected illegal gambling machines at businesses involved in drug activity.

At Tip Top Mini Mart, located at 3003 Monroe Street, officers confiscated one illegal slot machine and seized $2,613 in cash.

At the Sunoco station at 4000 S. Babcock Street, four illegal slot machines were confiscated and $360 was seized.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group