12-year-old boy arrested in Flagler County for threatening to stab another boy in group chat

BUNNELL, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 12-year-old boy for making threats to stab another boy during an argument in a group chat.

On September 25, deputies responded to a report from a concerned parent whose son had received a threatening text from the boy, including a photo of a box of knives and a brass knuckle.

Sheriff Rick Staly emphasized the seriousness of such threats, stating, “It is important for parents to be aware of what their children are saying to each other on social media and monitor their activity.”

Deputies questioned the victim, who stated he was in a group chat with the boy when the threats occurred. The boy sent a photograph of a box of knives, followed by several threats.

Upon reviewing the messages, deputies found a photo of a box containing 15 knives and a brass knuckle, accompanied by a threatening text message.

The boy acknowledged that he sent the threatening messages out of anger. With his parents’ approval, deputies searched his room and discovered the box of knives shown in the photo.

The boy was detained at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility after being arrested for making written or electronic threats to harm or kill, before being transferred to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

